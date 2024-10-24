JINS HOLDINGS Reports Strong Financial Growth and Positive Outlook

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS has reported significant growth in its fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, with net sales reaching ¥82,999 million, marking a 13.3% increase from the previous year. The company saw a remarkable rise in operating profit and ordinary profit, both more than doubling, and profit attributable to owners of the parent soaring by 165.1%. Looking ahead, JINS HOLDINGS forecasts continued growth in the coming fiscal year, with net sales expected to reach ¥90,100 million.

