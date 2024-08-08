Jinmao Updates Finance Framework for Expansion

Jinmao Property Services Co., Ltd. (HK:0816) has released an update.

Jinmao Property Services Co., Ltd. has entered into a supplemental agreement with Sinochem Finance to amend terms of their existing Financial Services Framework Agreement, extending its term to 2026 and updating the maximum daily deposit balance to support growth. The amendments will cater to regulatory updates and the company’s need for deposit services. These changes are subject to approval by independent shareholders and adhere to the Listing Rules, with a detailed circular to be dispatched by September 2024.

