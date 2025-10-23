Jinke Smart Services Announces Trading Halt Pending Major Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9666) ) has issued an update.

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. has announced a trading halt of its H shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pending the release of an announcement related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. This halt indicates the release will contain inside information that could significantly impact the company’s operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9666) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:9666 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Jinke Smart Services Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing smart services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,189,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.01B

