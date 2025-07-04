Jinhui Holdings Announces Vessel Disposal for US$10.8 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0137) ) has shared an update.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited has announced the disposal of a vessel, a Supramax built in 2009, for US$10.8 million to a Singapore-based company. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, is expected to impact the company’s operations by freeing up capital and potentially affecting its market positioning in the ship owning sector.

More about Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited is primarily engaged in investment holding, with its subsidiaries focusing on international ship chartering and ship owning. The company operates in the maritime industry, providing services related to the ownership and chartering of vessels.

Average Trading Volume: 151,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$376.5M

Find detailed analytics on 0137 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue