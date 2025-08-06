Jinhui Holdings Announces Major Vessel Disposal Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0137) ) has issued an update.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited has announced the disposal of three vessels through its subsidiaries, marking a major transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The vessels were sold to companies controlled by the same ultimate beneficial owner, Mr. Ye Wayne, for a total consideration exceeding 25% but less than 75% of the company’s market capitalization, necessitating shareholder approval and further disclosures. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s operations and industry positioning by potentially streamlining its asset portfolio and focusing on other investment opportunities.

More about Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited is primarily engaged in investment holding, with its subsidiaries focusing on international ship chartering and ship owning. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, which are approximately 55.69% indirectly owned, and are involved in ship owning and chartering activities.

Average Trading Volume: 134,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$365.9M

See more insights into 0137 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

