Jinhui Holdings Announces Major Vessel Disposal Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0137) ) has shared an announcement.

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the disposal of two vessels through its indirect subsidiaries, marking a significant transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The first vessel was sold for approximately US$10.8 million, and the second for US$11 million, both to companies owned by the same ultimate beneficial owner, Mr. Ye Wayne. The transactions, aggregated under the Listing Rules, constitute a major transaction requiring shareholder approval and further disclosures. This move is part of Jinhui’s strategic operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and financial structure.

More about Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd.

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. is primarily engaged in investment holding, with its subsidiaries focusing on international ship chartering and ship owning. The company operates through its indirect subsidiary, Jinhui Shipping, which owns and charters vessels.

Average Trading Volume: 144,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$403M

See more insights into 0137 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue