Jinhai Medical Hires New Marketing Chief

Jinhai International Group Holdings Limited (HK:2225) has released an update.

Jinhai Medical Technology Limited has appointed Mr. He Xiao as the new Chief Marketing Officer, effective from October 1, 2024. With a background in accounting and finance and 30 years of experience in the medical products industry, Mr. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, particularly in the field of spinal endoscopy. He is tasked with driving the company’s marketing strategies and overseeing its sales and marketing functions.

For further insights into HK:2225 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.