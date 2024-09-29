Jingrui Holdings Delays Board Meeting and Results

Jingrui Holdings Ltd. (HK:1862) has released an update.

Jingrui Holdings Limited has announced the adjournment of its board meeting initially scheduled for September 27, 2024, due to the need for additional time by the auditor to complete internal procedures for the 2024 interim results. The company expects to publish the results by October 18, 2024, and has continued the suspension of trading since September 2, 2024, pending the release of these results. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned to exercise care when dealing with the company’s securities.

