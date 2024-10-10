Jingfeng Advances in Bid for Greatview Aseptic

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company (HK:0468) has released an update.

Jingfeng Holding Limited has completed a crucial step for its proposed acquisition of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited by fulfilling a necessary filing with China’s Ministry of Commerce. As the bidding entity works towards meeting all pre-conditions for the voluntary general cash offer, the financial market awaits further updates on this significant outbound direct investment from China.

