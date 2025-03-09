Jinchuan Group Reports Reduced Loss Amid Improved Mining Operations

An update from Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd ( (HK:2362) ) is now available.

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd has issued a profit warning, indicating a reduction in its consolidated loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, to not more than US$5 million, compared to a loss of approximately US$12 million in the previous year. This improvement is attributed to enhanced mining operational performance and increased gross profit, despite impairment losses related to VAT receivables in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company notes that the financial results are preliminary and subject to final adjustments, urging shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution.

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the mining industry. The company focuses on mining operations and is involved in the extraction and sale of mineral resources, with a notable presence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

YTD Price Performance: 28.85%

Average Trading Volume: 31,923,470

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$8.38B

