Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) has released an update.

Jin Medical International Ltd. has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s public holders rule and has been granted a conditional extension to file its overdue annual report by May 20, 2024, to maintain its listing. The company is actively working on finalizing the annual report to meet the extended deadline and address the deficiency in filing requirements.

