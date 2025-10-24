Jilin Jiutai Bank Announces Conditional Cash Offer and Delisting Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:6122) ) has issued an announcement.

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited has announced a voluntary conditional general cash offer by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited to acquire all issued H shares and domestic shares of the bank. The announcement also includes the proposed withdrawal of the H shares listing on the Stock Exchange and the results of the extraordinary general meeting and H share class meeting held on October 24, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed. The offers have become unconditional in all respects, and trading suspension continues, impacting the bank’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited Class H

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services and products. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in both domestic and international financial markets.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.08B

