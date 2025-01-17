JiaXing Gas Group Expands Stake in Xingzhou Jiayuan with Strategic Acquisition

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from JiaXing Gas Group Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9908) ) is now available.

JiaXing Gas Group Co., Ltd. has announced a discloseable transaction involving the acquisition of an additional 13.5% equity interest in Xingzhou Jiayuan, bringing its total ownership to 40%. This strategic move, valued at RMB89.0 million, aligns with the company’s efforts to consolidate its market position and expand its influence within the industry, ensuring compliance with relevant listing rules and enhancing its portfolio.

More about JiaXing Gas Group Co. Ltd. Class H

JiaXing Gas Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China with limited liability. The company operates within the energy sector, focusing on the distribution and sale of natural gas and related services.

YTD Price Performance: -0.92%

Average Trading Volume: 46,678

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.04B

