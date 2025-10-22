Jianzhong Construction Faces Delisting from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jianzhong Construction Development Limited ( (HK:0589) ) has shared an announcement.

Jianzhong Construction Development Limited announced that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Committee has decided to cancel the listing of the company’s shares due to failure to meet resumption guidance. Trading of the company’s shares has been suspended since April 2024, and the shares will be delisted on October 27, 2025. This decision means there will no longer be a public market for trading the shares, impacting shareholders and investors who are advised to seek professional advice.

More about Jianzhong Construction Development Limited

Jianzhong Construction Development Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on construction development and related services.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$118.7M

