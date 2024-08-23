Jianpu Technology’s Remarkable H1 2024 Turnaround

Jianpu Technology (AIJTY) has released an update.

Jianpu Technology Inc., a prominent fintech platform in China, reported a significant financial turnaround in the first half of 2024, with net income reaching RMB28.9 million, a stark contrast to a net loss in the previous year. Despite a 25.3% decrease in total revenues, the company achieved a net income margin of 6.7%, attributing their success to business optimization and efficiency improvements. Moreover, the firm’s operational income rose to RMB8.5 million, reversing a prior operational loss, and highlighted their strategic business model shifts and cost optimization efforts.

