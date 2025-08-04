Jiangxi Rimag Group Projects Significant Profit Growth for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2522) ) has issued an announcement.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. has announced a positive profit alert, indicating significant financial growth for the first half of 2025. The company expects a revenue increase of 8.77% to 16.03% year-on-year, reaching between RMB450.0 million and RMB480.0 million, and a net profit surge of 1,350% to 1,550%, amounting to RMB14.5 million to RMB16.5 million. This growth is attributed to an increase in customers and services delivered, along with a decrease in administrative expenses. The final interim results are yet to be finalized and will be published by August 31, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2522) stock is a Buy with a HK$21.41 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2522 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 10,228,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

For a thorough assessment of 2522 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

