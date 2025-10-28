Jiangxi Copper Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangxi Copper Company ( (HK:0358) ) has provided an announcement.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited reported a strong financial performance in its third quarterly report for 2025, showing significant growth in revenue and profits. The company’s revenue increased by 14.09% compared to the same period last year, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 35.20%. This robust financial growth underscores Jiangxi Copper’s solid market positioning and operational efficiency, reflecting positively on its stakeholders and enhancing its competitive edge in the copper industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0358) stock is a Buy with a HK$37.00 price target.

More about Jiangxi Copper Company

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited operates in the mining and metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of copper products. The company is a significant player in the copper market, contributing to the supply chain of various industries reliant on copper as a raw material.

Average Trading Volume: 27,080,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$134.7B

