Jiangxi Copper: New Financial Agreement to Optimize Operations

An announcement from Jiangxi Copper Company ( (HK:0358) ) is now available.

Jiangxi Copper Company, through its subsidiary Heding Copper, is involved in the production and operation of copper-related products, which are essential in various industrial applications. The company is focusing on optimizing its financial strategies and lowering operational costs by leveraging financial agreements with its substantial shareholder, Fuye Group. The recent announcement introduces a New Mutual Guarantees Agreement between Heding Copper, Fuye Group, and associated counter guarantors. This agreement, effective from January 1, 2025, replaces the previous arrangement to better align with the production and operational needs of Heding Copper. It involves guarantees on loans up to RMB2,550,000,000, a move aimed at reducing financing costs and maintaining normal commercial terms beneficial to stakeholders, while complying with relevant regulatory requirements.

More about Jiangxi Copper Company

YTD Price Performance: 2.52%

Average Trading Volume: 483

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.35B

