Jiangxi Copper Company Concludes EGM with Key Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Jiangxi Copper Company ( (HK:0358) ) is now available.

Jiangxi Copper Company announced the successful conclusion of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and Class Meetings held on October 28, 2025. Key resolutions, including amendments to the Articles of Association and the distribution of an interim dividend, were approved. This development signifies a strategic move to streamline governance structures and enhance shareholder value, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0358) stock is a Buy with a HK$37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jiangxi Copper Company stock, see the HK:0358 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jiangxi Copper Company

Jiangxi Copper Company is a prominent player in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of copper and related products. The company is strategically positioned in the market with a strong emphasis on leveraging its resources and expertise to maintain a competitive edge.

Average Trading Volume: 27,080,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$134.7B

See more insights into 0358 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue