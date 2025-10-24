Jiangsu Zenergy Completes H Share Placement to Boost Production Capacity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jiangsu Zenergy Battery Technologies Group Co Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3677) ) has shared an update.

Jiangsu Zenergy Battery Technologies Group Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the placement of 45,921,000 new H shares, raising funds to accelerate its production capacity expansion. This move is driven by the robust growth in the global NEV market and increased customer demand, necessitating the construction of a new production facility to meet anticipated order demands for 2026 and 2027.

Jiangsu Zenergy Battery Technologies Group Co., Ltd. is a company based in China, operating in the battery technology industry. The company focuses on the production of batteries, particularly for the new energy vehicle (NEV) market, and has seen significant growth in its market share and production capacity.

