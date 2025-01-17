Jiangsu Lopal Tech Projects Reduced Net Loss for 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An update from Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ) is now available.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. announced an estimated consolidated net loss for 2024, which is expected to be between RMB696.91 million and RMB594.70 million, a significant reduction compared to the previous year’s loss. This improvement is attributed to increased sales of lithium iron phosphate products and decreased inventory impairment of lithium carbonate. Despite the ongoing challenges from market fluctuations and provisions for impairment losses, the company’s financial performance reflects a positive trend compared to 2023.

More about Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the production and sale of lithium battery materials. The company focuses on the new energy vehicle industry, particularly in the sector of lithium iron phosphate products.

YTD Price Performance: 1.43%

Average Trading Volume: 11,196,995

Current Market Cap: HK$6.02B

Find detailed analytics on 2465 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.