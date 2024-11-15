Jiangsu Lopal Tech Invests in Wealth Products

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2465) has released an update.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech’s subsidiary, Sichuan Liyuan, has invested RMB100 million in two low-risk wealth management products from BOC, following a previous investment of RMB300 million. These transactions, exceeding a 5% ratio, are considered discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules, requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval. The investments, which have a guaranteed return, are linked to the EUR/USD exchange rate, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management.

