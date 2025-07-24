Jiangsu Lopal Tech Invests in Wealth Management Products

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. has announced the purchase of two wealth management products from the Bank of China (BOC) totaling RMB167 million. This follows previous subscriptions amounting to RMB400 million, making the total investment in BOC products RMB567 million. The transactions are classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement but not shareholder approval.

More about Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 24,059,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.71B

See more insights into 2465 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue