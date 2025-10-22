Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. Unveils 2025 Share Option Incentive Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ).

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. has announced the adoption of a 2025 Share Option Incentive Scheme aimed at aligning the interests of management, shareholders, and employees to promote long-term development and sustainable returns. The scheme involves granting 6,850,000 share options, representing approximately 1% of the company’s total share capital, to 300 participants, including executive directors, senior management, and core technical staff, to enhance corporate governance, motivate management, and retain key talent.

More about Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the technology sector. The company focuses on developing and providing innovative solutions, with a market emphasis on aligning the interests of management, shareholders, and employees to foster long-term growth and stability.

Average Trading Volume: 19,936,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.74B

