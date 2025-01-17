Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Reports Asset Impairment for 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2465) ) just unveiled an update.

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. announced a provision for impairment on assets for the year 2024, following an assessment of its financial position as of December 31, 2024. The company anticipates a reduction in net profit attributable to owners ranging from RMB140.04 million to RMB164.86 million due to impairment losses identified in goodwill, inventories, and property, plant and equipment. These adjustments reflect the company’s adherence to accounting standards and aim to present a fair view of its financial health.

More about Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily engaged in the industry of automotive chemicals and new energy technology. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions and products in these sectors, targeting both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 1.43%

Average Trading Volume: 11,196,995

Current Market Cap: HK$6.02B

