Jiangsu Guofu Completes HK$116.6 Million H Share Placement

The latest update is out from Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2582) ).

Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the placement of 2,405,400 new H shares, raising approximately HK$116.6 million in gross proceeds. The net proceeds of HK$113.3 million will be allocated towards financing hydrogen projects in China and abroad, supporting working capital and corporate growth, and repaying existing credit facilities, thereby strengthening the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2582) stock is a Hold with a HK$51.00 price target.

Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the hydrogen energy sector. It primarily deals with hydrogen energy equipment and projects, aiming to expand its market presence both domestically and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,036,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

