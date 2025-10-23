Jiangsu Expressway to Present Q3 2025 Results via Video Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jiangsu Expressway Co ( (HK:0177) ) has issued an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced a presentation of its third-quarter results for 2025, scheduled for October 31, 2025. The presentation will be held via telephone video conference, allowing investors to gain insights into the company’s performance and operational conditions. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance, which will be addressed during the session, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0177) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jiangsu Expressway Co stock, see the HK:0177 Stock Forecast page.

More about Jiangsu Expressway Co

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a joint-stock company established in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the infrastructure sector with a focus on expressway management and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 6,352,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$67.02B

For an in-depth examination of 0177 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue