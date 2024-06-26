Jiangsu Expressway Reveals Updated Board Structure

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive and non-executive members, and detailed the structure of its four key committees: Strategy, Audit, Remuneration and Appraisal, and Nomination. Additionally, the company has listed the members of its Supervisory Committee. This organizational update provides investors with insights into the leadership steering one of China’s major expressway operators.

