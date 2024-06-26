Jiangsu Expressway Extends Investment Fund Term

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Co has announced the extension of the Zhongbei Zhiyuan Fund’s term to 11 July 2029 to ensure orderly operation and withdrawal from its invested projects. The decision, made by the board of directors, aims to secure the fund’s returns and partners’ interests, as the fund is yet to withdraw from several projects. The extension will not require a general meeting approval or constitute a material asset reorganization.

For further insights into HK:0177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.