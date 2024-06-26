Jiangsu Expressway Elects New Supervisory Members

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Co has announced the election of Mr. Lu Zhengfeng and Ms. Kong Yuanyi as staff representative supervisors following the expiration of the company’s tenth Supervisory Committee term. The newly elected members, who do not hold any company shares and have a clean regulatory record, will serve with other non-staff supervisors for the new term. This change comes as part of the company’s adherence to its corporate governance practices.

