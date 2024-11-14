Jiangsu Expressway Boosts Subsidiary’s Capital with Strategic Investment

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company has approved a capital increase of RMB1,360 million for its subsidiary, Guangjing Xicheng Expressway Co., Ltd., with RMB409.7 million credited to registered capital and RMB950.3 million to capital reserve. The transaction, conducted with China Merchants Expressway, was deemed fair and in the best interest of shareholders, with unanimous approval from the board, excluding related directors who abstained.

