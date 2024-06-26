Jiangsu Expressway Announces Management Reshuffle

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced significant changes in senior management, with the resignation of three executives, Ms. Yan Yun, Ms. Chen Jinjia, and Mr. Li Peidong, due to job adjustments. The company assures that these resignations will not impact its operations, and has appointed Mr. Yu Changliang as the new financial controller and Mr. Yu Man as a deputy general manager.

