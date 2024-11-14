Jiangsu Expressway Announces Construction Materials Deal

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway’s subsidiary, Longtan Bridge Company, has entered a year-long agreement with JSE New Material to procure construction materials worth up to RMB60 million. This transaction, considered a related party transaction, is exempt from shareholder approval due to its low financial impact. The company’s directors affirm that the deal is fair and in the best interest of shareholders.

