JFE Holdings to Dispose Treasury Shares for Executive Compensation Plan

JFE Holdings ( (JP:5411) ) has shared an announcement.

JFE Holdings has announced the disposal of treasury shares through a third-party allotment to Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd., as part of its performance-linked remuneration plan for directors and executive officers. This move is aimed at facilitating the continuity of the plan by providing shares as compensation, which corresponds to 0.05% of the company’s total shares and voting rights, ensuring alignment with the company’s strategic objectives and shareholder interests.

More about JFE Holdings

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates in the steel industry and is involved in engineering and trading services. The company focuses on producing steel products and providing engineering solutions, with a market presence that extends to various sectors requiring steel and engineering expertise.

YTD Price Performance: 0.30%

Average Trading Volume: 3,294,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1045.1B

