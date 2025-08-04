JFE Holdings Revises Fiscal 2025 Financial and Dividend Forecasts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from JFE Holdings ( (JP:5411) ) is now available.

JFE Holdings has revised its financial and dividend forecasts for the first half of fiscal 2025 due to recent business performance trends. The company now expects lower revenue and profit compared to the previous year, with a forecasted interim dividend of 40 yen per share, maintaining a full-year dividend of 80 yen per share. This adjustment reflects the company’s strategic response to current market conditions and its commitment to shareholder returns.

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates in the steel industry, providing a range of steel products and services. The company focuses on manufacturing and distributing steel materials, catering to various market needs.

YTD Price Performance: 0.30%

Average Trading Volume: 3,294,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1045.1B

