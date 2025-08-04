JFE Holdings Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

JFE Holdings ( (JP:5411) ) just unveiled an update.

JFE Holdings reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, with a notable decrease in revenue and profits compared to the previous year. The company has also revised its dividend forecast and consolidated financial results, indicating a challenging market environment and potential impacts on its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5411) stock is a Hold with a Yen2250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JFE Holdings stock, see the JP:5411 Stock Forecast page.

More about JFE Holdings

JFE Holdings, Inc. is a prominent player in the steel industry, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for its production and distribution of steel products, catering to various sectors such as construction, automotive, and infrastructure.

YTD Price Performance: 0.30%

Average Trading Volume: 3,294,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1045.1B

For detailed information about 5411 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue