JFE Holdings Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results and Forecasts

An announcement from JFE Holdings ( (JP:5411) ) is now available.

JFE Holdings has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending March 31, 2026. The report outlines the company’s financial performance and forecasts for the fiscal year, highlighting the challenges and opportunities within the steel industry. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s strategic direction and market positioning amidst evolving industry dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5411) stock is a Hold with a Yen2250.00 price target.

More about JFE Holdings

JFE Holdings, Inc. is a prominent player in the steel manufacturing industry, providing a range of steel products and services. The company focuses on innovation and sustainability in its operations, catering to a global market with a strong emphasis on quality and technological advancement.

YTD Price Performance: 0.30%

Average Trading Volume: 3,294,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1045.1B

