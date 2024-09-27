JF Wealth Holdings Unveils New Employee Incentive Plan

JF Wealth Holdings Ltd (HK:9636) has released an update.

JF Wealth Holdings Ltd has announced the adoption of a new Share Incentive Scheme aimed at rewarding and incentivizing employees and directors for their contributions to the company. The scheme, which will be in effect for ten years starting from September 27, 2024, allows for the granting of restricted share units that can be exchanged for company shares or cash equivalent. The total shares allocated for the incentive program will not exceed 5% of the company’s issued shares as of the adoption date.

