JF Wealth Adjusts Guangfa Insurance Ownership Structure

An update from JF Wealth Holdings Ltd ( (HK:9636) ) is now available.

JF Wealth Holdings Ltd has announced a supplemental agreement adjusting the ownership structure of Guangfa Insurance. Shanghai Beixun will acquire a 75.1% equity interest, while JF Information retains 24.9%. This change consolidates Guangfa Insurance as a wholly owned subsidiary of JF Wealth Holdings, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and aligning with its strategic goals.

More about JF Wealth Holdings Ltd

JF Wealth Holdings Ltd operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment and insurance services. The company is involved in equity acquisitions to strengthen its market positioning and expand its portfolio.

YTD Price Performance: -18.25%

Average Trading Volume: 8,275,970

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

