JF SmartInvest Holdings Approves Key Resolutions at EGM

JF Wealth Holdings Ltd ( (HK:9636) ) has issued an update.

JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 27, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed. The meeting saw a significant majority approval for the adoption of the 2025 Share Incentive Scheme and the declaration of an interim dividend, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

