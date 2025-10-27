JF SmartInvest Holdings Approves Key Resolutions at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
JF Wealth Holdings Ltd ( (HK:9636) ) has issued an update.
JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 27, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed. The meeting saw a significant majority approval for the adoption of the 2025 Share Incentive Scheme and the declaration of an interim dividend, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.
More about JF Wealth Holdings Ltd
Average Trading Volume: 6,216,133
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$28.41B
