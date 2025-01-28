JetBlue Airways Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

JetBlue Airways ( (JBLU) ) just unveiled an update.

JetBlue Airways announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, detailing a net loss under GAAP of $44 million, and an adjusted operating margin improvement to 0.8%. The airline exceeded its revenue target for 2024 with $395 million in revenue initiatives and noted significant progress with its JetForward strategy, contributing $90 million to EBIT. The airline’s operational reliability improved, with better customer satisfaction and fewer controllable cancellations, marking a successful year-end despite a 5.1% decrease in capacity year-over-year. Looking forward, JetBlue aims to continue building on 2024’s momentum in 2025 with a focus on revenue performance, cost control, and operational enhancements as part of JetForward, expecting positive operating margins for the year.

JetBlue Airways, New York’s Hometown Airline®, is a leading carrier known for its low fares and excellent service, serving over 100 destinations across the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. It is a prominent airline in key regions such as Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan.

YTD Price Performance: 8.16%

Average Trading Volume: 18,383,689

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.8B

