Jet2 Plc Reports Strong Profit and Expansion

Jet2 Plc, a leading leisure travel group, has announced an expected Group profit before taxation of £515-520m for FY24, a 33% increase from the previous year, aligning with market expectations. The company has seen a robust start to Summer 2024, with a 12.3% increase in seat capacity and high demand for package holidays and flight-only bookings. Additionally, Jet2 has expanded its UK operations, adding new aircraft and launching a new base at Liverpool Airport, with plans to open another base at Bournemouth Airport in 2025.

