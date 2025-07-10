Jet2 plc Reports Record Financial Performance for 2025

Jet2 Plc ( (DRTGF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Jet2 Plc presented to its investors.

Jet2 plc is a leading UK-based Leisure Travel Group, offering ATOL-protected package holidays and scheduled holiday flights through its subsidiaries Jet2holidays and Jet2.com. In its latest earnings report for the year ending March 31, 2025, Jet2 plc announced record-breaking financial results, driven by a 15% increase in revenue to £7.173 billion and a 12% rise in profit before taxation to £593.2 million. The company also reported a 12% growth in passenger numbers, reaching 19.77 million, and a 13% increase in final dividend per share to 12.1p. Key strategic moves included the launch of new bases at Bournemouth and London Luton airports, expanding its reach to 85% of the UK population. Looking ahead, Jet2 plc remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a strong financial foundation and a flexible business model designed to optimize profitability and deliver sustained value to shareholders.

