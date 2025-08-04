Jet2 PLC Publishes 2025 Annual Report and Announces AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jet2 PLC ( (GB:JET2) ) just unveiled an update.

Jet2 PLC has released its Annual Report & Accounts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for September 4, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JET2) stock is a Buy with a £1850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jet2 PLC stock, see the GB:JET2 Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JET2 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JET2 is a Outperform.

Jet2 PLC demonstrates strong financial performance, supported by robust revenue and profitability growth, effective equity leverage, and strategic financial maneuvers like share buybacks. These strengths are somewhat offset by high liabilities and potential overbought technical indicators. The stock is undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors, although caution is advised due to mixed technical signals.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:JET2 stock, click here.

More about Jet2 PLC

Jet2 PLC is a prominent player in the travel and leisure industry, primarily offering scheduled holiday flights and package holidays. The company focuses on providing affordable travel options across Europe, catering to a wide range of holidaymakers.

YTD Price Performance: 1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 801,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.25B

See more data about JET2 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue