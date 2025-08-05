Jet2 plc Advances Share Buyback Program with New Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jet2 PLC ( (GB:JET2) ) has provided an announcement.

Jet2 plc has announced the purchase of 89,003 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, in accordance with shareholder approval, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing earnings per share and signaling confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JET2) stock is a Buy with a £1850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jet2 PLC stock, see the GB:JET2 Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JET2 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JET2 is a Outperform.

Jet2 PLC demonstrates strong financial performance, supported by robust revenue and profitability growth, effective equity leverage, and strategic financial maneuvers like share buybacks. These strengths are somewhat offset by high liabilities and potential overbought technical indicators. The stock is undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors, although caution is advised due to mixed technical signals.

More about Jet2 PLC

Jet2 plc is a leisure travel group that operates in the travel and tourism industry, focusing on providing holiday packages and flights to various destinations.

Average Trading Volume: 801,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.25B

