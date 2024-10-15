Jervois Global Director’s Stake Changes Post Options Expiry

Jervois Global Limited (AU:JRV) has released an update.

Jervois Global Limited has reported a change in its director, Bryce Crocker’s interest in the company, following the expiry of 5 million options. Crocker maintains substantial holdings including over 6 million ordinary shares and a significant number of performance rights with varying expiration dates. The changes in interests are part of standard company disclosures to the ASX under listing rule 3.19A.2.

