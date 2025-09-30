Jericho Energy Ventures Appoints Interim CFO and Announces AI Data Center Location

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jericho Energy Ventures ( (TSE:JEV) ) has shared an update.

Jericho Energy Ventures has appointed Maggie Zhao as Interim CFO, succeeding Ben Holman, who will continue to support the transition. Zhao has been with the company since its inception and has played a key role in its financial operations. Additionally, Jericho announced the location of its first AI data center in Noble County, Oklahoma, leveraging existing infrastructure and resources to attract AI clients. This move positions Jericho strategically within the growing AI data center hub in Oklahoma, aligning with the state’s expanding AI infrastructure investments.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:JEV is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and negative cash flows. Technical analysis shows some short-term bullish signals, but these are overshadowed by the negative valuation metrics and financial risks.

More about Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) operates at the intersection of energy and AI infrastructure, leveraging its oil and gas joint venture assets and Oklahoma infrastructure to develop scalable AI Data Centers. The company focuses on delivering efficient energy solutions using abundant, low-cost natural gas to maximize output and unlock value in the AI and energy markets.

Average Trading Volume: 38,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$39.52M

