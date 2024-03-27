Jemtec Inc. Achieves Profitable Q2 with Growth Strategy

Jemtec Inc (TSE:JTC) has released an update.

Jemtec Inc. reports a significant turnaround with a 19% revenue increase and a net income of $15,034 for Q2 2024, contrasting a net loss from the previous year, attributed to its growing Saskatchewan contract and reduced expenses. The company boasts a debt-free profile, strong liquidity with over $2.3 million in cash, and a solid working capital position, signaling a positive outlook for growth in its core business of correctional and border services technology.

