Jefferies Shareholders Affirm Leadership and Financial Strategy

Jefferies (JEF) just unveiled an announcement.

At the recent Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Jefferies Financial Group Inc., all director nominees were successfully re-elected to the Board of Directors with a significant majority of votes in favor. Shareholders also gave their non-binding approval to the executive compensation program, authorized an amendment to the Equity Compensation Plan, and ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent auditors for the upcoming fiscal year, affirming strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and financial practices.

See more insights into JEF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.