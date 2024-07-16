JDC CORPORATION Faces Fiscal Year Losses

JDC CORPORATION (JP:1887) has released an update.

JDC CORPORATION reported a decrease in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, with net sales down 12% and a shift from a profit in the previous year to a loss. Total assets and net assets decreased compared to the previous year, while the equity ratio remained fairly stable. The company plans to distribute dividends of 22.00 yen per share for the fiscal year and forecasts a turnaround with net income per share of 31.00 yen for the upcoming fiscal year.

